Davissons conducts fourth e-auction, closing April 24

Ancient Greek, Roman and Byzantine coins, as well as English tokens, medals and coins, are offered in Davissons Ltd.’s electronic auction No. 4, closing April 24.

Highlights include a circa 336 to 323 B.C. silver tetradrachm of Alexander III “the Great” struck at the Amathus Mint. In Near Very Fine, the coin is estimated at $300.

Another highlight is the 1897 Queen Victoria Diamond Jubilee copper medal. In red and brown Uncirculated condition, it is estimated at $100.

There is no buyer’s fee, a standard characteristic of every one of Davisson’s auctions and sales.

The list is posted at www.davcoin.com and is available in print upon request.

For more information, email the firm at info@davcoin.com, write to it at P.O. Box 323, Cold Spring, MN 56320 or telephone the firm at 320-685-3835.