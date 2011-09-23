Davissons announces mail-bid auction No. 30

Davisson’s Ltd. mail-bid sale No. 30 closes Oct. 11.

The sale includes more than 350 lots, “carefully assembled and estimated conservatively,” according to Allan Davisson, of mostly ancient Greek and Roman coins, and British coins and medals. “We search for interesting, worthwhile and rare pieces to offer in our sales,” he said.

The ancient Greek section features an early transitional Athenian owl “of spectacular style and huge flan”; offerings from the BCD Collection, a definitive Thessaly collection recently auctioned in Zurich; and a “charming” group of Corinthian “Pegasus” staters, among many other rare offerings.

Highlights of the Roman coin section include coins of Brutus, one of Caesar’s assassins, and Twelve Caesars issues of first century coins, including pieces for Augustus, Tiberius (two “tribute pennies”), Caligula, Claudius, Nero, Titus, Vespasian, Trajan and Hadrian.

A group of Viking pieces includes the extremely rare St. Peter’s coinage Phase III penny depicting the sword of St. Peter and hammer of Thor in choice Extremely Fine.

English hammered gold angels of Edward IV and Henry VIII lead the British coins offerings, which also includes multiple issues of Charles I during the English Civil War, followed by crowns of the Commonwealth.

Scottish silver and Irish gun money, as well as Spence tokens and Proof silver tokens from the late 18th century in England, round out the sale.

The company does not charge a buyer’s fee in its sales and can accept payment for lots won in pounds sterling.

The full color catalog can be downloaded from the business’ website, www.britishcoins.com, and is also available free on request. Email requests to allan@britishcoins.com, write to the firm at P.O. Box 323, Cold Spring, MN 56320, or telephone it at 320-685 3835. ¦