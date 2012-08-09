Danish West Indies gold coin in Heritage World coin

The estimate for a King Henry VIII of England gold sovereign is from $75,000 to $100,000.

A Proof 1915 Cuban gold 20-peso coin is believed to have a mintage of approximately 100 strikes.

A 1904 Proof gold coin from the Danish West Indies, graded Proof 64 by NGC, is possibly unique.

A broad variety of world coins will be placed on the auction block in Heritage Auction Galleries World Coins Signature Auction, scheduled for Sept. 6 to 7 in Long Beach, Calif.

In total, 1,850 lots will be offered in the auction, held over three sessions.

The first session, beginning at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time Sept. 6, features world coins offered alphabetically from Afghanistan to China. Session Two, due to follow at 6:00 p.m. on Sept. 6, contains coins from Colombia to Guatemala. Session Three will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sept. 7, featuring coins from Honduras to Zanzibar.

According to the auction house, among the most intriguing and rare coins in the auction is a Proof 1904 King Christian IX gold 10-daler/50-franc coin from the Danish West Indies, Lot 23701.

The coin is graded Proof 64 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. Heritage describes the coin as having “mirror surfaces with impeccably sharp design features and full mint brilliance. The bust displays a light cameo frost which creates an appealing contrast to the reflective fields.”

According to Heritage, it is an extremely rare coin as a Proof, possibly unique, and the only example certified by either NGC or Professional Coin Grading Service.

Heritage estimates the coin’s price as $70,000 to $90,000.

An undated King Henry VIII of England (1509 to 1547) gold sovereign, struck between 1526 and 1544, is expected to sell at a value between $75,000 and $100,000, according to Heritage.

The coin, Lot 23945, has been graded About Uncirculated 50 by NGC.

Heritage describes the gold sovereign as “a truly pleasing coin having residual luster, struck on a wonderful broad flan, the images perfectly centered and superbly detailed, Henry’s small face sharp to the eye, and remarkably pleasing surfaces almost entirely free from abrasion. In fact, the only ‘fault’ the cataloguer can find is a faint rim bruise at 3 o’clock obverse.”

The auction features a number of Proof coins from Cuba, including a 1915 gold 20-peso coin, graded Proof 65 Cameo by NGC.

Heritage states the coin, Lot 23686, is “Extremely rare in Proof,” and though the mintage is unknown it is projected to have been approximately 100 strikes. The piece has an estimate of $80,000 to $100,000.

A more recent issue featured in the sale is a Proof 1995 Unicorn gold 500-yuan bullion coin from the People’s Republic of China, Lot 23556.

The gold Unicorn coin has an actual gold weight of 5 ounces and has been graded Proof 68 Deep Cameo by PCGS. The issue has a mintage of 99 pieces, and was only available for sale outside of China. Heritage believes the actual number of surviving pieces is lower and gives it an estimate of $75,000 to $85,000.

Other highlights of the auction include:

? Lot 23076: 1936 Australia George V silver florin, NGC Proof 63 (estimate: $50,000 to $75,000).

? Lot 23244: Brazil 1816-B Joao VI Prince Regent 640-real coin, NGC AU-58 (estimate: $50,000 to $75,000).

? Lot 23269: Brazil 1820 (B) Joao VI gold 4,000-real coin, NGC Mint State 62 (estimate: $50,000 to $75,000).

? Lot 23721: Ecuador 1845-MV gold 8-escudo coin, Quito, NGC AU-50 (estimate: $37,500 to $42,500).

? Lot 24078: Great Britain 1820 George IV Whiteaves crown pattern, NGC Proof 64 (estimate: $20,000 to $25,000).

? Lot 24224: Greece 1851 Othon drachma, NGC MS-65 (estimate: $25,000 to $30,000).

? Lot 24229: Guatemala 1757G-J Ferdinand VI gold 8-escudo coin, NGC AU-58 (estimate: $50,000 to $75,000).

? Lot 24400: Mexico 1743-MF Felipe V gold 8-escudo coin, NGC MS-62 (estimate: $20,000 to $25,000).

? Lot 24640: Russia 1891A? Alexander III silver ruble, PCGS PF-63, Cameo (estimate: $25,000 to $30,000).

A 17.5 percent buyer’s fee will be added to the hammer bid for all lots sold.

In addition to live floor bids, Heritage will accept bids by telephone, Internet, fax and mail during these three sessions.

For further information about this auction or other sales, visit the Heritage Auction Galleries website at www.HA.com, email the company at bid@HA.com, telephone the firm at 800-872-6467 or contact the company by fax at 214-409-1425. ¦