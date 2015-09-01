Rare silver, shipwreck gold highlight Daniel Frank Sedwick auction
- Published: Sep 1, 2015, 10 AM
Keep watching Coin World videos:
Preferential treatment for some in Mint sales?
Designer 'turned it around a little bit' with Adolph Weinman coin
Watch a $150,000 starting bid turn into a $400,000 final price
More from CoinWorld.com:
$75 bingo hall purchase yields 1893 Barber dime obverse die cap with full brockage of obverse on reverse
United States Mint sells nearly half of 2015 American $1 Coin and Currency sets on first day
Silver American Eagles remain on allocation as U.S. Mint scrambles to alleviate planchet shortage
Have a look at the Enhanced Uncirculated 2015-W Native American dollar: Something Social
Why the modern world coin third-party-graded market is growing
Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction