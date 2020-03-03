Rule, Bermania!: Micronations, Papal Coinage, and Allen Berman

Jeff and Chris speak with the sovereign ruler of Bermania, Allen Berman, a coin dealer and expert in Papal Coinage. They also discuss coinage from micronation, tiny, generally-unrecognized territories and look at an issue of Coin World from 1991.



Related Links:

https://www.coinworld.com/news/precious-metals/kingdom-of-bermania-all-in-good-fun--mind-of-connecticut-dealer.html



http://bermania.org/





This episode of the Coin World Podcast was sponsored by the Coin World Marketplace:

https://www.coinworld.market/



Contact info:

Chris Bulfinch: cbulfinch@amosmedia.com

Jeff Starck: jstarck@amosmedia.com

Don't miss an episode! Subscribe to the Coin World Podcast on one of these directories:

Apple Podcasts (iTunes)

Google Podcasts

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

Spotify

Stitcher

TuneIn

Or copy our RSS feed to subscribe through your preferred podcast platform:

https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/273189.rss