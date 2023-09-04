Croatia to issue its first circulating commemorative €2 coin

Croatia in September is issuing its first circulating commemorative €2 coin, celebrating its adoption of the euro currency Jan. 1, 2023.

Croatia adopted the euro Jan. 1, 2023, and is now issuing its first circulating commemorative ringed bimetallic €2 coin.

The theme, appropriately, is the introduction of the euro as the official currency of Croatia.

The obverse design features the inscriptions of the issuing country HRVATSKA (Croatia) and the year of issuance, 2023, depicted horizontally, as well as the words CLANICA EUROPODRUCJA (member of the euro area) inscribed along the outer border of the coin’s core.

The arrangement of inscriptions forms a stylized symbol of the euro, €.

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The other central motif of the coin is Croatia’s distinctive and recognizable symbol, the Croatian checkerboard, which represents part of the coat of arms of the Republic of Croatia.

A total of 250,000 coins is estimated to be released in September (a date had not been announced as of Aug. 30).

About €2 coins

The €2 coins are a ringed-bimetallic construction having a copper-nickel core and copper-aluminum-nickel ring.

They weigh 8.5 grams and measure 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

Each ringed-bimetallic coin’s obverse outer ring features the 12 stars of the European flag.

The common map-and-denomination design created by Luc Luycx appears on each reverse.

Each nation is allowed to issue up to two different circulating commemorative designs annually, with designs of their choosing, though only some nations issue the maximum number of designs. Joint programs do not count toward this limit.

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