World Coins

Brexit vote marked on new silver, gold coins

Private issuer Coin Invest Trust has cooperated with Cook Islands to issue three collector coins marking the historic vote for Britain’s exit from the European Union, known as Brexit.

Images courtesy of Coin Invest Trust.

In a historic vote on June 23, the United Kingdom chose to leave the European Union. The step to British isolation sent the stock and money markets on a carousel ride. This event — one of the most significant moments in EU history — is subject of a new program of three Proof commemorative coins from the Cook Islands.

The program is being issued by Coin Invest Trust, a private Lichtenstein-based company.

The program consists of a .999 fine silver dollar, a .9999 fine gold $5 coin and a .9999 fine gold $20 coin, all of which show the outline of the United Kingdom and the Union Jack flag opposite continental Europe.  

Connect with Coin World:  

The $1 and $20 coins features the outline of the United Kingdom colored with the Union Jack. 

All three coins feature the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II on the obverse.

RELATED: Coin dealer issues Brexit medal for undecided voters in referendum

The silver dollar weighs 3 grams, measures 26 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 2,016 pieces, which were reported sold out by Aug. 5. 

The gold $5 piece weighs 0.5 gram, measures 11 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 10,000 pieces, and the gold $20 coin weighs 3.1 grams, measures 26 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 2,016 pieces. 

No U.S.-based distributor was named, so coin collectors will have to search the secondary market.

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

World Coins

Oct 3, 2015, 6 AM

Cook Islands’ coin explores space-time continuum dimensionally

World Coins

Feb 18, 2015, 8 AM

‘Four-layer’ minting technology for Cook Islands coin

World Coins

Sep 14, 2015, 6 AM

Cook Islands gets new coin series

Community Comments

Headlines