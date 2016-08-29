Private issuer Coin Invest Trust has cooperated with Cook Islands to issue three collector coins marking the historic vote for Britain’s exit from the European Union, known as Brexit.

In a historic vote on June 23, the United Kingdom chose to leave the European Union. The step to British isolation sent the stock and money markets on a carousel ride. This event — one of the most significant moments in EU history — is subject of a new program of three Proof commemorative coins from the Cook Islands.

The program is being issued by Coin Invest Trust, a private Lichtenstein-based company.

The program consists of a .999 fine silver dollar, a .9999 fine gold $5 coin and a .9999 fine gold $20 coin, all of which show the outline of the United Kingdom and the Union Jack flag opposite continental Europe.

The $1 and $20 coins features the outline of the United Kingdom colored with the Union Jack.

All three coins feature the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II on the obverse.

The silver dollar weighs 3 grams, measures 26 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 2,016 pieces, which were reported sold out by Aug. 5.

The gold $5 piece weighs 0.5 gram, measures 11 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 10,000 pieces, and the gold $20 coin weighs 3.1 grams, measures 26 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 2,016 pieces.

No U.S.-based distributor was named, so coin collectors will have to search the secondary market.