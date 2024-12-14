Cook Islands Great Wall of China 3-ounce silver coin

A new Ultra High Relief Proof partially gilded and colored 3-ounce .999 fine silver $20 coin from Cook Islands celebrates the Great Wall of China.

The Great Wall of China is large enough, it is said, to be seen from outer space.

A true-to-scale, three-dimensional colorful representation of the famous Wonder of the World is now visible on a 2025 Proof .9999 fine silver $20 coin from Cook Islands.

CIT issued the coin, which blends Proof manufacturing with an Ultra High Relief finish and coloring, a combination of features only available through the company’s Smartminting technology (the name is a registered trademark).

The reverse features the representation of the Great Wall of China, to its right a depiction of the same section of the Wall in low relief; Chinese inscriptions, and the GREAT WALL of CHINA 2025.

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The obverse shows the Chinese Lù symbol for wealth and a partially gilded cash coin with two dragons on it. As the ruler of weather and water, the dragon was thought to bring bountiful harvests and thus the wealth everyone craves.

Unlike its classical predecessors, the cash coin image on the 2025 coin has no characters.

Further obverse inscriptions detail the $20 denomination, king’s name and issuing country, and the Dan Thorne effigy of King Charles III.

Great Wall’s great history

No structure in China fires the imagination more than the 21,196-kilometer-long Great Wall.

It represents both the efficient organization of the Chinese Empire and its isolation. For many years, outside travelers were only allowed to enter the Middle Kingdom in exceptional circumstances. The Great Wall was not just a military fortification. Most importantly, it was a customs barrier. Anyone passing through had to pay taxes on their goods as they entered and left the empire.

This aligns with the nation’s thinking. According to CIT, Confucianism considered wealth to be one of the great goals in life.

Specifications

The Great Wall of China coin weighs 3 ounces and measures 50 millimeters in diameter. Its mintage limit is 888 pieces that retails for €399.95 from Europe-based distributor Powercoin. To order or learn more, visit its website, www.powercoin.it.

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