World Coins

Company makes capsules for ancients, nonstandard coins

  • By Jeff Starck , Coin World

  • Published: Jun 5, 2022, 9 AM
Product supply company Lighthouse offers Magic Capsules, a new product created to hold ancient and other irregularly shaped coins.

Images courtesy of lighthouse.us.

Coin supply company Lighthouse has developed and launched special packaging for ancient, curved and other irregularly shaped coins.

The “Magic Capsules” were launched in early May, after more than two years of development and research. Two different sizes of the capsules are available on the market, one able to hold coins up to 27 millimeters in diameter, and the other, up to 35 millimeters in diameter.

A special transparent and flexible membrane inside the capsules conforms to the coin, creating an appearance of the coin floating inside the capsule.

The capsules are produced from scratch-resistant polystyrene and are suitable for coins up to seven millimeters in height.

The capsules are interchangeable with some other Lighthouse products meant to hold and display capsules.

The capsules are offered in boxes of six or 50 pieces. Boxes of 27-millimeter size pieces retail for $14.95 and $109.95, and the 35-millimeter size pieces are priced at $16.95 and $125.95.

For more details, visit the company website, www.lighthouse.us, or order from distributor AmosAdvantage.com.

Connect with Coin World:  
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory  
Like us on Facebook  
Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

World Coins

Aug 21, 2015, 6 AM

‘Leaf’ it to RCM to shape coin future on $20 coin

US Coins

Mar 15, 2022, 3 PM

Understanding the ancient economy with Lee Mordechai of the FLAME Project

World Coins

May 2, 2022, 11 AM

Gold aureus of Trajan for ancient grain giveaway in sale

Community Comments

Headlines