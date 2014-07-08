Colorful maple leaves glimmer on kilogram silver coin from Canada

The Royal Canadian Mint has issued a kilogram silver $250 coin featuring translucent colorful enamel on two maple leaves.

Maple leaves are ubiquitous in Canada, and similarly, maple leaves abound on Canada’s commemorative coin designs.

The latest collector issue featuring maple leaves offers a pair of them, selectively enameled in red and green to reflect the ever-changing beauty of Canada’s national symbol through the seasons, with rays of sunshine in the background.

The Pierre Leduc design is featured on the reverse of the Proof 2014 .9999 fine silver $250 coin is the third kilogram-sized coin to feature what RCM calls the “glass-like effect” of enamel.

The obverse of the coin carries the Susanna Blunt effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

The coin weighs 1,000 grams and measures 102.1 millimeters in diameter. With a mintage limited to 600 pieces, the coin retails for $2,299.95 Canadian.

Order details

The U.S. prices for collectors in the United States buying from the RCM fluctuate with the exchange rate, calculated at the time of purchase.

Telephone the RCM inside the United States at 800-268-6468. In Canada, telephone the RCM at 800-267-1871. Visit the RCM website to order.

Gatewest Coin Ltd. and Talisman Coins, official distributors for the RCM, carry the coin at fixed prices in U.S. funds.

Gatewest offers the coin for $1,999.95 in U.S. funds; Talisman’s price is $2,199.95.

To contact Gatewest, telephone the firm at 888-565-2646 or visit its website.

Telephone Talisman at 888-552-2646 or visit its website.