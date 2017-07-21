World Coins

Colombia shipwreck recovery: Week's Most Read

Efforts continue in Colombia at what may become the most fruitful treasure site every recovered. The San José, part of a fleet of King Philip V, wrecked in 1691, and was laden with gold. News of the ongoing recovery became our week’s top story.

Original images courtesy of Fritz Rudolph Künker.

It’s that time of the week again, as we catch up on what happened in the numismatic world this week. 

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:  

5. Rare O-108 marriage of 1806 Draped Bust half dollar in Downey sale: Of the 1806 Draped Bust, Knobbed 6, No Stem Through Claw half dollar variety, seven are known, two show a die break, and this is one of the two.

4. German police make arrests in March heist of giant Canadian gold coin: German police have made arrests in the heist of a giant gold Canadian coin of the type shown here. The $1 million coin was stolen March 27 in Berlin.

3. Britain’s Royal Mint buys into London-based coin dealership: The Royal Mint makes most of its money by, literally, making money, but recently purchased a minority stake in a coin dealer, to reach out to collectors.

2. Pobjoy Mint’s use of ‘Britannia’ on silver bullion coin violates trademark: Pobjoy Mint removed the legend referencing Britannia on the 1-ounce silver bullion coin for the Falkland Islands, but 7,329 coins were issued with the legend.

1. Colombia continues salvage efforts on San José shipwreck: Work to recover what experts call potentially the most valuable shipwreck ever continues, Colombia’s president, Juan Manuel Santos Calderón, announced July 5.

