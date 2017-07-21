Colombia shipwreck recovery: Week's Most Read
- Published: Jul 21, 2017, 3 AM
It’s that time of the week again, as we catch up on what happened in the numismatic world this week.
Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. Rare O-108 marriage of 1806 Draped Bust half dollar in Downey sale: Of the 1806 Draped Bust, Knobbed 6, No Stem Through Claw half dollar variety, seven are known, two show a die break, and this is one of the two.
4. German police make arrests in March heist of giant Canadian gold coin: German police have made arrests in the heist of a giant gold Canadian coin of the type shown here. The $1 million coin was stolen March 27 in Berlin.
3. Britain’s Royal Mint buys into London-based coin dealership: The Royal Mint makes most of its money by, literally, making money, but recently purchased a minority stake in a coin dealer, to reach out to collectors.
2. Pobjoy Mint’s use of ‘Britannia’ on silver bullion coin violates trademark: Pobjoy Mint removed the legend referencing Britannia on the 1-ounce silver bullion coin for the Falkland Islands, but 7,329 coins were issued with the legend.
1. Colombia continues salvage efforts on San José shipwreck: Work to recover what experts call potentially the most valuable shipwreck ever continues, Colombia’s president, Juan Manuel Santos Calderón, announced July 5.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 1 PM
Market Analysis: Saint-Gaudens' Indian Head $10 gold eagles
-
Paper Money Jun 13, 2020, 12 PM
Catherine Cranston debuts on latest Royal Bank of Scotland note
-
US Coins Jun 12, 2020, 8 PM
Longtime Florida professional numismatist Larry Lee dies at 70
-
Precious Metals Jun 12, 2020, 8 PM
Australia brings back earlier design idea to new bullion coins