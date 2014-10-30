Collector seeks information about medal for 1909 Fair in London
- Published: Oct 30, 2014, 7 AM
I purchased this medallion from a dealer at the Kentucky Flea Market in Louisville on Labor Day weekend. I have been unable to find this medallion on any website.
The medallion on the obverse states “Imperial International Exhibition London,” and on the reverse it states “Shepherd BVSH 1909.”
The medallion appears to be sterling silver in composition. Can you give me information on this medallion.
Jerry Bennett / Louisville, Ky.
The Imperial International Exhibition was held in the White District section of Shepherd’s Bush, in west London, in 1909.
It was the second exhibition on the grounds. The 1909 “world’s fair,” celebrated the imperial achievements of the Triple-Entente Powers: France, Russia, and Britain.
At one time, exhibitions and “world’s fairs” were rather popular, and many medals were issued for the events or to be used as prizes.
The reader’s medal could be silver-plated, silver or merely “white metal.” A specific gravity test would confirm which of those options is correct. A Dix Noonan Webb auction from May 10, 2007, and Victoria & Albert Museum archives list a gold-plated silver version.
The obverse of the medal shows an allegorical scene of Victory crowning a craftsman, and the reverse depicts a female figure blowing a trumpet over a view of the exhibition buildings (the white buildings gave the area its “White City” name). Also on the reverse are two putti (chubby male children) holding an engraved plaque.
Artist Frank Bowcher designed the medal for Birmingham jeweler Vaughtons, which still operates today.
Auction records for the piece are scant, so finding a meaningful value is a challenge. The medal is not listed in Christopher Eimer’s British Commemorative Medals, likely due to space considerations (the Eimer work, updated in 2011, is not intended to be exhaustive).
The example sold in the Dix Noonan Webb auction realized £172.50 ($343.60 U.S.), including 15 percent buyer’s fee, but it was engraved for presentation as an award, and it may have a different value than a medal not engraved, like your example.
More from CoinWorld.com:
What you need to know before collecting 'classic' U.S. coins
Social media reacts to release of U.S. Mint's silver Kennedy set
Mint unveils 2015 March Of Dimes silver dollar designs
United States, India leading worldwide silver investment over past two months
Higher gold prices are inevitable, although not immediately imminent, says precious metals expert
Keep up with all CoinWorld.com news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 16, 2020, 1 PM
Saint-Gaudens bronze sculptures to sell at Sotheby’s
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 9 PM
Value added: A conversation with Michael O'Malley
-
World Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Back to the Future back on silver coins for Niue
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains