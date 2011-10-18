Collection of dated gold 2-escudo coins leads Sedwick

A 1687-G gold 2-escudo coin from Bogota, recovered from the wreck of the 1715 Spanish Plate Fleet, highlights the Santa Fe Collection, part of Daniel Frank Sedwick's auction No. 10, which closes Oct. 25 and 26.

A collection of dated gold 2-escudo coins of Bogotá, dubbed the Santa Fe Collection, leads Daniel Frank Sedwick’s treasure and world coin auction No. 10, closing live on the Internet in four sessions on Oct. 25 and 26.

One of the standout pieces in the collection is a 1687-G gold “cob” from the 1715 Plate Fleet wreck, which is plated (pictured) in The Practical Book of Cobs (fourth edition).

The coin, cataloged as Krause-Mishler 14.1 in the Standard Catalog of World Coins: 1601-1700 by Chester Krause and Clifford Mishler, weighs 6.8 grams.

The collection contains nearly 100 dated Bogotá 2-escudo cobs, representing more than 50 different dates, showing changes of styles and assayers over the 130 years of their production. The coins in the auction include several “first and finest knowns.”

“The Santa Fe Collection was carefully formed within the past decade with an emphasis on clearly visible dates,” says firm owner Daniel Sedwick. “Misreading partial dates has created much confusion in this series, which this educational collection will serve to clear up.”

The example in the sale is “struck on an exceptionally large flan, allowing for a full date and king’s ordinal in addition to all central detail,” which includes a “choice” full cross and shield, nr to left and ii-g to the right. In “choice high Mint State,” the example does have gray sediment in crevices. It has an estimate of $3,500 to $5,000.

More than 1,400 lots are offered in the sale, including gold, silver and jewels recovered from famous shipwrecks. Also included are ancient and world coins, medals, tokens and bank notes.

Sedwick’s sale also features a wide range of artifacts, many from shipwrecks, among which are several large cannons as well as guns and swords.

A buyer’s fee of 18 percent applies to successful bids, with a 3 percent discount for certain payment methods.

Catalogs are available from the firm and may also be viewed online at the business’s website, www.sedwickcoins.com. Bids are accepted through www.Auction.SedwickCoins.com.

Telephone the firm at 407-975-3325, write to it at P.O. Box 1964, Winter Park, FL 32790, email the firm at info@sedwickcoins.com.

Some highlights:

Mexico, Mexico City, 1715-J gold 8-escudo coin, from the 1715 Plate Fleet, KM-57.2, 27 grams, “choice full date,” “full but off-center shield with full but flat crown above, well-centered but partially flat cross,” Lot 3, About Uncirculated “for actual wear.”

Peru, Lima, 1699-R gold 8-escudo coin, from the 1715 Plate Fleet, KM-26.2, 27 grams, Lot 7, AU “with hint of toning.”

Colombia, Bogotá, (17)41(M) gold 2-escudo coin, retrograde 4, KM-17.2, 6.6 grams, formerly in what is billed as the Caballero Collection, Lot 80, Very Fine “with deep toning on fields.”

Brazil, Serro Frio, Dom Pedro II, 1832 gold ingot, No. 114, with original guia, “unique and extremely important,” KM-Gb6, 39.74 grams, Lot 118, “virtually as made.”

Spain, Madrid, 1822-SR Bust gold 320-real coin (8 escudos), Ferdinand VII, KM-566, 27 grams, Lot 191, Nice Extremely Fine/AU.

Spanish Colonial, gold “tumbaga” bar, serial number M-1014, 310 grams, from circa 1528 Tumbaga wreck off the coast of Grand Bahama Island, five tax stamps, six fineness markings, cut at one end, approximately 9 inches long, 1 inch wide and up to .375 inch thick, gold fineness estimated from 7 karats to 10 karats (.2916 fine to .416 fine), Lot 242, “a natural casting.”

Spanish Colonial, silver bar from the 1622 wreck of the Nuestra Senora de Atocha, 76 pounds, 7.07 troy ounces, approximately 14 inches long, 5 inches wide and 3 inches tall, “all the requisite markings are visible,” Lot 248, “nicely toned all over, with a light dusting of encrustation on the sides.”

Bolivia, Potosí, circa 1596 to 1600 silver 8-real coin, Philip II, assayer B (fifth period), Grade 1, KM-5.1, 26 grams, “with [Mel] Fisher certificate #209650,” Lot 268, “minimal corrosion.”

Bolivia, Potosi, “Royal” 1653-E silver 8-real coin, .PH at top, KM-R21, 23.8 grams, from La Capitana (Jesus Maria de la Limpai Concepcion) wreck, formerly in the Lou Ullian Collection, “not quite round but with full and clearly Royal-worthy details, including full legends and well-struck interiors, on an evenly-thick planchet,” Lot 375, “attractively toned with only a touch of corrosion, comparable to the only other known Royal from this wreck.”

Sweden, 1726 copper 1/2-daler plate money, Fredrik I, KM-PM65, 359 grams, 4 inches square, Lot 509, “small but well-preserved example with minimal corrosion, all five stamps full and clear, attractive bronze color all over.”

Bolivia, Potosí, Royal 1669-E silver 8-real coin, KM-R26, 26.4 grams, “unlisted variety,” Lot 781, VF.

Bolivia, Potosí, 1745/4q silver 8-real coin, KM-unlisted (3a), 26.5 grams, “unique,” Lot 816, bold VF, “attractively toned.”

Bolivia, Potosí, 1728-M silver 2-real coin, heart-shaped (called a “Heart”), KM-unlisted, “bold and beautiful like most Hearts,” Lot 907, “attractively toned with usual hole at top.”

Guatemala, 1742-J silver 2-real trial, “unique machine-struck trial,” KM-4, “struck with regular cob dies but on a fully round planchet about 24 mm in diameter with an ornate floral edge design, like what is seen on the pillar coinage struck in Mexico contemporaneously,” 6.7 grams, Lot 937, “beautifully toned Fine+ with old hole near the edge.”

Argentina, silver medal overstruck on 1986 Falkland Islands £25 coin using original obverse die for 1808 Argentina (Buenos Aires) Charles IV medal, separately stamped on the other side with el rio de la plata al rio tamesis responde (translating to “the Plate River responds to the Thames River”), 17 made, 151.1 grams, “very strange and interesting item made by prominent Argentinean numismatist Carlos Janson, who owned the original obverse die for the 1808 medal and used it to mutilate a large British bullion coin in response to the Falkland War” between the two nations, Lot 1000, “housed in original Royal Mint box with card” (from the 1986 coin).

Puerto Rico, 2009 brass with antique silver finish medal, “1899/60 cents,” Columbus commemorative, No. 65 of 100, 45 grams, privately made using a design created by Charles Barber in 1899 that was never minted, Lot 1282, Uncirculated. ¦