Coins of Thessaly help bring $8.8 million

A silver drachm from Pharsalos, struck during the last quarter of the fifth century B.C., realized $106,200 Jan. 3 in Classical Numismatic Group’s auction of the BCD Collection of Coins of Thessaly.

The Pharsalos coin, which was once in the collection of Dr. J. Hewitt Judd, is in Near Extremely Fine condition and had an estimate of $750.

The Thessalian coins compose the final auction of the BCD Collection, what the firm calls “one of the most comprehensive and impressive collections of the ancient coins of Greece ever assembled,” which has been sold by seven different firms in a series of 14 auctions beginning in 2001.

All 1,000 lots in the BCD collection were sold; the collection was offered in one of three auctions cataloged in separate catalogs published by the firm for auctions related to the 40th annual New York International Numismatic Convention.

The firm has not provided a total price realized for the portion containing the BCD Collection, but overall, the two-part Triton XV auction realized $8,681,189, including an 18 percent buyer’s fee; adding in the Cabinet W collection, the firm realized $13,672,589 for the auctions.

All successful bids are subject to an 18 percent buyer’s fee, with a discount to 15 percent for certain payment and bidding methods. Prices here reflect the 18 percent fee.

Some additional highlights:

Greece, Thessaly Thessalian League, circa 470s to 460s B.C. silver hemidrachm, 2.81 grams, “obverse slightly off center,” Very Fine, $5,605.

Greece, Thessaly, Gryton, circa 340s to 330s B.C. silver hemidrachm, 3.08 grams, “small scratch on the reverse, has been cleaned and now beginning to tone,” Extremely Fine, $12,980.

Greece, Thessaly, Larissa, 479/475 to circa 460 B.C. silver drachm, 5.06 grams, “has been cleaned, the obverse shows striking slippage on the ground line and the reverse is struck off centre,” Near EF, $29,500.

Greece, Thessaly, Larissa, early to mid-fourth century silver drachm, 6.17 grams, “toned, part of the horse’s head off flan but an unusually sharp strike for this type,” Near EF, $4,130.

Greece, Thessaly, Larissa, mid-fourth century silver drachm, 6.07 grams, “lightly toned and well struck,” EF, $21,240.

Greece, Thessaly, Larissa, mid- to late fourth century silver stater, 12.22 grams, “attractive toning on a very pretty nymph’s head; the reverse struck on a tight flan, missing most of the horse’s tail and the top part of its head,” Near EF, $21,240.

Greece, Thessaly, Larissa, mid- to late fourth century silver stater, 12.24 grams, “lightly toned,” Near EF, $12,980.

Greece, Thessaly, Larissa, mid- to late fourth century silver stater, 12.17 grams, “finely toned and well centred,” Near EF, $14,160.

Greece, Thessaly, Larissa, mid- to late fourth century B.C. silver stater, 12.21 grams, “nicely toned and very sharply struck on the reverse but with a small metal flaw at the top of the horse’s hind legs,” EF, $14,160.

Greece, Thessaly, Pelinna, mid-fourth century B.C. bronze dichalkon, 4.57 grams, “probably the best known of the few in existence and the only one in private hands,” “dark green patina,” Near VF, $8,260.

Greece, Thessaly, Pherai, circa 369 to 358 B.C. silver stater, Alexander as tyrant, 11.5 grams, “one of only five Alexander staters to have been auctioned since” World War II, Very Fine, $41,300.

Greece, Thessaly, Pherai, circa 369 to 358 B.C. silver drachm, Alexander as tyrant, 5.97 grams, Good VF, $23,600.

Greece, Thessaly, Pherai, circa 369 to 358 B.C. silver drachm, Alexander as tyrant, 5.81 grams, Good VF, $29,500.

Greece, Thessaly, Pherai, circa 369 to 358 B.C. silver stater, Alexander as tyrant, 5.91 grams, “toned,” VF, $50,150.

Greece, Thessaly, Pherai, early third century B.C. silver stater, 12.03 grams, “toned; nice surfaces with a hint of deposit leftovers on the obv[erse],” VF, $17,700.

Greece, Thessaly, Skyros, circa 485 to 480 B.C. silver didrachm, 8.67 grams, “edge metal flaw ... neither side perfectly centred,” VF, $17,700. ¦