Coins honor new Dutch king: Caribbean states mark accession

Curaçao and St. Maarten, part of what was once the Netherlands Antilles, celebrate Crown Prince Willem-Alexander’s April 30 investiture as king with two coins, including a Proof .925 fine silver 5-gulden coin.

Aruba celebrates the new king of the Dutch kingdom with two new collector coins, including this Proof .999 fine gold 10-florin piece.

The celebration of a new Dutch ruler has spread across the ocean.

Willem-Alexander is the Netherlands’ first king in more than a century, replacing his mother, Queen Beatrix, on April 30 following her abdication.

The Dutch Caribbean constituents of Aruba and Curaçao and St. Maarten have now issued commemorative silver and gold coins marking the event, following earlier release of commemorative coins from the Netherlands honoring the transition (Coin World, May 13 issue). All of the entities will issue new circulating coins with Willem-Alexander’s effigy. Aruba’s coins are slated for release sometime this summer and the coins of Curaçao and St. Maarten will follow, probably next year, according to representatives from the central banks that will issue the coins.

The seating of a new monarch in the Netherlands is neither a coronation nor an inauguration, but is instead referred to as an investiture.

The Dutch Caribbean states, which are autonomous countries but are still part of the Dutch kingdom, chose traditional designs showing the new king’s head on the obverse, with values, crowns and coats of arms on the reverse. The designs differ from nation to nation but the elements used on each coin are of same broad kind.

Aruba is issuing two coins, a Proof .925 fine silver 5-florin coin and a Proof .999 fine gold 10-florin coin. Its silver coin weighs 25 grams and measures 35 millimeters in diameter. The gold coin weighs 1.244 grams and measures 13.92 millimeters in diameter.

The silver coin has a mintage limit of 2,000 pieces and costs $79.50 from U.S.-based distributor Coin & Currency Institute. The gold coin has a maximum mintage of 750 pieces and costs $125 from the same source.

The jointly issued coins from Curaçao and St. Maarten, parts of the former Netherlands Antilles that now share a central bank, are 5- and 10-gulden pieces. The coins bear the issuing nation’s name as Netherlands Antilles, though that entity was dissolved in 2010 following Aruba’s independence in 1986.

The Proof .925 fine silver 5-gulden coin weighs 11.9 grams, measures 25 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 2,000 pieces.

The Proof .900 fine gold 10-gulden coin weighs 3.364 grams, measures 18.5 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 750 coins.

Coin & Currency Institute offers the silver coin at $76.50 and the gold coin for $274.50.

Each order from the distributor should include $5.75 for shipping and handling, and Vermont residents must add six percent sales tax.

For more information or to order, visit the website www.coin-currency.com or write to the Coin & Currency Institute, P.O. Box 399, Williston, VT 05495. Telephone the agency toll free at 800-421-1866 or email it at mail@coin-currency.com. ¦