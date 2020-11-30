Coins featuring Apollo bring strong prices in Swiss sale

The Greek god Apollo is a popular subject on ancient coins, and recent auction offerings reflect the variety of guises to be found and collected.

Apollo, a son of Zeus, is god of medicine and music, among other things, and is a frequent subject of ancient coinage.

Three highlights from Nomos Ag’s Nov. 21 auction reveal some of the ways he was depicted. How popular is Apollo as a coinage subject? Some 30 lots of the 396 in the sale depict the Olympic deity.

Leading the Apollo coins is a gold stater from Northeast Gaul (modern day France), which realized 72,000 Swiss francs ($79,044 U.S.), including the 20 percent buyer’s fee, against an estimate of 32,500 francs ($35,680 U.S.). All prices realized reflect the buyer’s fee.

The circa 100 to 57 B.C. coin was issued by the Parisii, a Gaulish tribe on the banks of the river Seine during the Iron Age.

The coin’s obverse shows a “bold and stylistically impressive head” of Apollo in the Celtic style, facing right, the firm said.

A stylized horse faces left on the reverse, with a fancy textile of tasseled, checkered fabric draped above it.

The coin weighs 7.36 grams and measures 21.5 millimeters in diameter, slightly smaller but heavier than a copper-nickel clad U.S. quarter dollar.

Another Apollo option is the circa 168 to 133 B.C. silver tridrachm from Alabanda, in Caria, Greece.

This coin depicts a laureate head of an almost feminine image identified as Apollo.

The reverse shows a stylized Pegasus flying to the right, within a laurel wreath.

This coin weighs 11.02 grams and measures 28.5 millimeters in diameter, about as heavy as but slightly smaller than a copper-nickel clad Kennedy half dollar.

The coin realized 3,360 francs ($3,689 U.S.) against an estimate of 750 francs ($823 U.S.).

Also offered was a circa 246 to 226 B.C. silver drachm of Seleukos II Kallinikos, perhaps issued for Magnesia in Greece.

It had an estimate of 450 francs ($494 U.S.) and realized 2,640 francs ($2,898 U.S.).

The coin’s obverse features a diademed head of Seleukos II, with long sideburns.

The reverse shows Apollo Delphios (in his guise as a god of prophecy), an arrow in his right hand, leaning on a tripod with his left arm.

The coin weighs 4.29 grams and measures 19 millimeters in diameter, about the size of a Jefferson 5-cent coin.

