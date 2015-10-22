Coins celebrate 425th anniversary of Hungarian Bible translation

The Prooflike .999 fine gold 5,000-forint coin weighs 0.5 grams and is 11 millimeters in diameter.

Three different 2015 coins celebrate the 425th anniversary of the Vizsoly Bible, the first complete translation of the Bible into Hungarian.

The National Bank of Hungary (Magyar Nemzeti Bank) has issued gold coins with face values of 50,000 and 5,000 forint and a base-metal 2,000 forint coin to commemorate the 425th anniversary of the first complete translation of the Bible into Hungarian.

The designs of all three 2015 coins are identical, with the numerals stating the values being the only design differences among the coins.

Their obverse features a representation of the Vizsoly Reformed Church. Above it at the right, the coin is inscribed MAGYARORSZÁG. The value numeral and the inscription FORINT are placed below the building in two horizontal lines. The year 2015 and the Mint mark BP are positioned on the left of the building.

Vizsoly is a small village in northeast Hungary, where one of the 54 surviving copies of the Bible, known as the Vizsoly Bible after the place of its printing, is on permanent display. Also called the Károli Bible, it was translated in the 16th century by pastor Gáspár Károli and other Calvinists and was printed by Bálint Mantskovit in 1590. It is massive, three volumes containing 2,412 pages and weighing about 13 pounds.

The reverse bears a representation of a ‘V’ initial in a square frame. Outside the frame, the inscriptions from the left to the right read ‘425 ÉVES A VIZSOLYI BIBLIA’ and ’1590 – 2015’. The initials of designer Andrea Horváth are placed on the lower edge, in the center.

The Uncirculated .986 fine gold 50,000-forint coin conforms to the standard of the old Hungarian gold florin. It weighs 3.491 grams and is 20 millimeters in diameter.

The Prooflike .999 fine gold 5,000-forint coin weighs 0.5 grams and is 11 millimeters in diameter.

The Brilliant Uncirculated copper-nickel-zinc 2,000-forint coin weighs 2.7 grams and measures 20 millimeters in diameter.

All three coins have a smooth edge.

The Coin & Currency Institute is the Hungarian Mint’s North American representative. The firm offers all three of the new coins.

The 50,000-forint coin has a mintage limit of 2,000 pieces and retails for $345.

The other two coins have mintage limits of 5,000 pieces each.

The 5,000-forint coin costs $75, and the 2,000-forint coin costs $19.50.

U.S. shipping and handling are set at $5.75 per order, and all Vermont residents must add 6 percent sales tax.

To order, or for more information, click on the Hungarian flag at the Coin & Currency Institute website for secure ordering.