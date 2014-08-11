RCM's $50-for-$50 program continues with Snowy Owl coin

The Royal Canadian Mint continues its series of Matte Proof silver $50 coins available at face value with one showing the snowy owl.

The Royal Canadian Mint continues its series of Matte Proof .9999 fine silver $50 coins sold at face value with a 2014 design honoring the snowy owl.

The latest coin in the “$50-for-$50” series, was released to the public by the RCM on Aug. 5.

The reverse design is by Canadian artist Trevor Tennant and features a snowy owl flying close to the ground in search of a meal.

The grass, open water and exposed hills in the background represent summer, a painfully brief season in the north that explodes with life.

The snowy owl’s signature eyes are unmistakable, and the wings convey varying shades that indicate the owl on this coin is a female. Unlike the all-white male, a female’s plumage has dark brown bars to provide critical camouflage while nesting on exposed ground.

The coin weighs 15.87 grams and measures 34 millimeters in diameter.

The mintage limit of this coin is 90,000 pieces, down from the 100,000-coin mintage limit of the first coin in the series, which honored the polar bear and was released April 2.

The new $50 coin is available to addresses in Canada and the United States, with an order limit of three coins per household.

Shipping is an additional charge.

Telephone the RCM inside the United States at 800-268-6468 or visit its website.

Gatewest Coin Ltd. and Talisman Coins also carry the coin as distributors for the RCM.

To contact Gatewest, visit it online or telephone the firm at 204-489-9112.

Telephone Talisman at 888-552-2646 or visit the business’s website.