Silver hoard found in house's walls, new silver price embraced

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.



Coin World is looking back at its five most-read new stories of the week, according to reader metrics.



Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. 2007 Russian 50-kopek coin found in change in Ohio causes finder to wonder: How did a Russian coin make its way to Sidney, Ohio? That’s the question still awaiting an answer.

4. Denver TV affiliate catches stampede for gold Kennedy half dollars at Mint facility on tape: Denver's ABC affiliate KMGH captured footage of a large group of people running and pushing toward the Denver Mint.

3. 2014 Baseball Hall of Fame market: $760 auction price for sold-out gold half eagle: After the frenzy of the first few months, prices for the U.S. Mint's Baseball Hall of Fame coins have settled down.

2. U.S. Mint embracing new London silver price after changes in fixing mechanism: The Mint will use the new silver price for metals purchases, coin sales and price management.

1. More than 2,000 silver coins found within walls of abandoned Florida house: The coins were found while the building was being demolished this spring.

Keep up with CoinWorld.com's top stories as they are published: