87-ounce gold nugget found, new Queen Elizabeth portrait unveiled

5. Scottish token honors independence hero William Wallace: Thanks to the 1995 Mel Gibson movie Braveheart, the hero of Scotland’s early independence movement, William Wallace, is well known today.

4. Bank of Canada says it's not illegal to 'Spock' its $5 notes in homage to the late actor: However, the bank is not encouraging the drawings either.

3. How much gold and silver has the U.S. Mint sold so far in 2015? [INFOGRAPHIC]: Coin World's latest infographic compares the Mint's 2015 sales with its 2014 sales.

2. Britain's Royal Mint unveils fifth portrait of Queen Elizabeth II: This is the fifth definitive portrait of the queen to appear on the UK's circulating coins since her accession to the throne in 1952.

1. Australian gold prospector unearths 87-ounce nugget worth more than $100,000 in U.S. dollars: The astonishing solid gold nugget was found during a prospecting expedition in Wedderburn, a town located in the state of Victoria.

Editor's note: Metrics were measured between Friday, Feb. 27, and 8:54 a.m. ET Friday, March 6.