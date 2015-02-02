Here are a bunch of great tweets from the 2015 World Money Fair
- Published: Feb 2, 2015, 6 AM
Unable to make the trip to Germany last week for the World Money Fair in Berlin?
No problem. There was a wealth of great Twitter activity going on from the show, much of it coming from Coin World Senior World Coins Editor Jeff Starck.
Have a look:
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