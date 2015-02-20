The Royal Australian Mint is celebrating its 50th birthday

Happy 50th anniversary to us #mint50bday ! Great to see people already here ready for a fun day! pic.twitter.com/t6raZbZupF

1. Happy birthday!

It's Feb. 21 in Australia, and the Royal Australian Mint is celebrating its 50th birthday.

Keep up on all the fun via the RAM's Twitter feed.

2. Major donation

Three numismatic rarities from Willis H. du Pont's collection that were stolen in a 1967 armed robbery at the du Pont family estate in Florida and lost for more than three decades have been donated to the Smithsonian's National Numismatic Collection.

3. Week's Most Read

The top five stories of the week according to reader metrics included a pair about the record gold hoard found in Israel, and another about plans for a 2016 Ronald Reagan Presidential dollar coin.

4. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 5:18 p.m. ET Friday:

5. Today's most-read post so far

200-year-old Baltimore time capsule believed to contain coins

6. More good stuff from CoinWorld.com:

200-year-old Baltimore time capsule believed to contain coins

Israel's largest-ever gold hoard discovery reported at ancient harbor

Who does the gold-coin hoard found in Israel belong to?

Mint to issue another Reverse Proof coin

Ronald Reagan to be recognized on Presidential dollar, Nancy Reagan on First Spouse gold $10 coin in 2016

Please sign in or join to share your thoughts on this story.

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!