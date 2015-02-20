The Royal Australian Mint is celebrating its 50th birthday
1. Happy birthday!
It's Feb. 21 in Australia, and the Royal Australian Mint is celebrating its 50th birthday.
2. Major donation
Three numismatic rarities from Willis H. du Pont's collection that were stolen in a 1967 armed robbery at the du Pont family estate in Florida and lost for more than three decades have been donated to the Smithsonian's National Numismatic Collection.
The top five stories of the week according to reader metrics included a pair about the record gold hoard found in Israel, and another about plans for a 2016 Ronald Reagan Presidential dollar coin.
4. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 5:18 p.m. ET Friday:
200-year-old Baltimore time capsule believed to contain coins
