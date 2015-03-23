'Round pound': A historical look at the UK's £1 coin
- Published: Mar 23, 2015, 9 AM
All the talk in United Kingdom numismatics this week has been surrounding the new 12-sided £1 coin that will debut in 2017 and its newly released reverse design.
While the "round pound," which made its debut more than 30 years ago in 1983, still has a couple of years left before its successor arrives in circulation, we thought it would be fun to take a stroll down memory lane and look back at the history of the round pound and its many reverse designs, in pictures.
SOCIAL: How do Facebook and Twitter like the Royal Mint's new £1 coin design?
All descriptions were written by Coin World Senior Editor Jeff Starck.
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