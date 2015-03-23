'Round pound': A historical look at the UK's £1 coin

All the talk in United Kingdom numismatics this week has been surrounding the new 12-sided £1 coin that will debut in 2017 and its newly released reverse design.



While the "round pound," which made its debut more than 30 years ago in 1983, still has a couple of years left before its successor arrives in circulation, we thought it would be fun to take a stroll down memory lane and look back at the history of the round pound and its many reverse designs, in pictures.



All descriptions were written by Coin World Senior Editor Jeff Starck.