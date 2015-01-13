Treasure-hunting 10-year-old profiled after finding coin hoard

"Delaware's Treasure Man": One boy's passion for history has the whole family involved http://t.co/gKELH921MC #netDE pic.twitter.com/AK6awPKF2j

1. Boy wonder

Ten-year-old Bobby Grangier last summer discovered a hoard of 48 Greek and Roman coins that date back to A.D. 50 near the Eastern Shore of Virginia, according to Delmarva Now.

The paper published a profile of the young metal detectorist on Jan. 10 after joining him while he searched a plot of land near his home in Perryhawkin, Md. That day he came across a clump of earth that his metal detector said might contain something special.

"With bare fingers, Bobby crumbled away the coating of dirt when suddenly a thin disc was revealed," the Delmarva Now profile reads. "In the palm of his hand he cradled a worn, smooth, copper English coin with a date of 1772. He may have been the first person to touch the coin since the owner lost it more than 200 years years ago."

2. Precious metals pricing

3. What's new on CoinWorld.com?

All 50,000 of the Royal Mint's first £100-for-£100 silver coins featuring Big Ben have been sold. They were released just two weeks ago.

4. Yesterday's most-viewed post

1792 Birch cent another coin to top $2 million at Heritage FUN auctions

5. Historian has beef

Historian Marc Morris said the Royal Mint's new circulating commemorative £2 coin celebrating the 800th anniversary of the Magna Carta has a historical innaccuracy.

According to a report on GetSurrey.com, Morris said the depiction of King John holding a quill on the coin's reverse is "a schoolboy error." He said kings did not approve documents at that time by signing them, but instead by sealing them.

