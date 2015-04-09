Time capsule believed to contain coins found in Northern Ireland

1. Time capsule discovered

A time capsule that dates back to 1840 has been discovered in a park in Northern Ireland, according to BBC News.

"The lead cylinder has yet to be opened but it is thought to contain coins and papers from the time," the report reads.

The park was formerly the site of a boys orphanage.

2. Auction news

"Collectors bid fiercely online April 5 in GreatCollections' offering of the Cigarra Collection of U.S. coins missing Mint marks."

Read about one that went for $31,102.50.

3. Investing in precious metals

"Gold rose $27 on Wednesday, April 1, rising from $1180 to $1207 in less than eight hours in reaction to a report that private payroll job growth was the lowest in 15 months."

4. CSNS preview

As the Central States Numismatic Society preps for it’s 76th annual convention in Schaumburg, Illinois, Coin World will take you through the ins-and-outs of all things CSNS.

6. Yesterday's most-read post

Internet surfing yields discovery of finest known Sheldon 96 1796 Draped Bust cent

