Chocolate coins take center stage with Hannukah underway
- Published: Dec 18, 2014, 6 AM
1. Happy Hannukah
Coins are a much covered topic at this time of year. But not necessarily real ones.
One of Hannukah's mainstay traditions are the gold-foil-wrapped chocolate coins, and they've gotten their share of media attention:
- An NPR story calls into question the coins' tastiness.
- Huffington Post, perhaps as a result, profiled upscale options.
- And Time's Everyday Money blog actually analyzed how much a bag of gelt would be worth if it were real gold.
2. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 11:32 a.m. ET Thursday:
3. What's new on CoinWorld.com?
We're still waiting to hear from eBay about how a new U.S. policy toward Cuba would affect their policy of not hosting sales of Cuban coins.
4. Yesterday's most-viewed post
United States Mint resumes sales of Proof and Uncirculated Baseball silver dollars
5. Heads up, holiday shoppers
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