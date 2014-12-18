Chocolate coins take center stage with Hannukah underway

1. Happy Hannukah

Coins are a much covered topic at this time of year. But not necessarily real ones.

One of Hannukah's mainstay traditions are the gold-foil-wrapped chocolate coins, and they've gotten their share of media attention:

An NPR story calls into question the coins' tastiness.

Huffington Post, perhaps as a result, profiled upscale options.

And Time's Everyday Money blog actually analyzed how much a bag of gelt would be worth if it were real gold.

2. Precious metals pricing

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Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 11:32 a.m. ET Thursday:

3. What's new on CoinWorld.com?



We're still waiting to hear from eBay about how a new U.S. policy toward Cuba would affect their policy of not hosting sales of Cuban coins.

Here's a little background.

4. Yesterday's most-viewed post

United States Mint resumes sales of Proof and Uncirculated Baseball silver dollars

5. Heads up, holiday shoppers