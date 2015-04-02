Royal Maundy coins given out by Queen Elizabeth II for 60th time

By Joe O'Donnell

Joe O'Donnell

Published: Apr 2, 2015, 6 AM

1. Royal Maundy

Following through on the centuries-old Easter time tradition for the 60th time, Queen Elizabeth II handed out Royal Maundy coins on April 2 to 89 men and 89 women at Sheffield Cathedral, according to Daily Mail.

Royal Maundy alms were traditionallly given to poor pensioners, Daily Mail reports. These days, the recipients are folks being commended for their community service.

