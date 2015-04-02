Royal Maundy coins given out by Queen Elizabeth II for 60th time
- Published: Apr 2, 2015, 6 AM
1. Royal Maundy
Following through on the centuries-old Easter time tradition for the 60th time, Queen Elizabeth II handed out Royal Maundy coins on April 2 to 89 men and 89 women at Sheffield Cathedral, according to Daily Mail.
Royal Maundy alms were traditionallly given to poor pensioners, Daily Mail reports. These days, the recipients are folks being commended for their community service.
"Each of the recipients received two leather purses," the Daily Mail report reads. "The red one contained a £5 coin commemorating the 50th anniversary of the death of Sir Winston Churchill and a 50p coin marking the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Britain."
A white purse contained Maundy coins, which are limited edition silver 1-, 2-, 3- and 4-pence coins from the Royal Mint.
2. Gold and silver sales
We have updates on U.S. Mint silver and gold bullion sales in March:
- U.S. Mint gold bullion sales jump in March after slow February
- March American Eagle silver bullion sales down in 2015
3. Tax problems
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s plans to repeal the 10-year-old sales tax exemption for coins, which is prompting a coin dealer in the state to relocate.
4. Seeing doubloon
The finest certified 1787 Brasher Doubloon, the first circulating gold coin struck for the young United States, is on display at the American Numismatic Association's Edward C. Rochette Money Museum in Colorado Springs.
5. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 10:48 a.m. ET Thursday:
6. Yesterday's most-read post
1943 Jefferson 'nickel' struck on steel planchet among popular wartime errors
