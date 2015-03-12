Royal Canadian Mint asks residents to design new circulating coins

1. Going public

The Royal Canadian Mint will celebrate Canada's 150th birthday in 2017 with new circulating coinage featuring designs submitted by the public.

"As a curator of our nation’s history, culture and values, the Mint is in a unique position to offer Canadians a rare, once-in-a-generation opportunity to change the face of our circulation coinage as a lasting tribute to Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation," President and CEO Sandra L. Hanington said in a release. "In addition to creativity, the Mint is encouraging Canadians to demonstrate their overwhelming pride for the best country in the world."

The RCM is asking residents to stick to the following themes when drawing up their designs, which are due April 30:

Our Wonders (Canada’s beauty, from nature to monuments)

(Canada’s beauty, from nature to monuments) Our Character (Values or principles which define Canadian identity)

(Values or principles which define Canadian identity) Our Achievements (Discoveries, exploration or victories)

(Discoveries, exploration or victories) Our Passions (From culture to sports, to pastimes)

(From culture to sports, to pastimes) Canada’s future (this category is reserved for Canadians 12 years of age and under for the 25-cent coin)

Finalists will be determined by the RCM and a panel of notable Canadians. The winners will then be determined through an online vote in September.

2. Philadelphia Mint bullion

"None of the major grading services will be encapsulating 2015 American Eagle silver bullion coins as Philadelphia Mint strikes without concrete evidence that the coins were actually struck there."

3. Right in time for Easter

The reverse of a Scottsdale Mint Proof high-relief 2-ounce .999 fine silver $2 coin in the name of Niue depicts the story of Jesus Christ’s crucifixion.

4. Apple Watch gold

Apple’s ballyhooed new Apple Watch is set to be released later this spring, and the highest-end model, the Edition, features an 18-karat-gold-adorned face that leads to a retail price of $10,000.

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 9:57 a.m. ET Thursday:

