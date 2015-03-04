Designer of new Queen Elizabeth II portrait talks about
- Published: Mar 4, 2015, 4 AM
2. Pictures of the process
The Royal Mint passed along a number of images of the Queen Elizabeth II portrait as it developed from a sketch, to a plaster, to a coin.
3. Bullion update
Feels weird typing this:
U.S. Mint silver sales were down in February 2015 compared to February 2014.
4. Pricey note
"A Series 1934 $10,000 Federal Reserve note sold for $122,850, including the buyer's premium, on Feb. 28 in a Manifest Auctions sale."
5. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 10:08 a.m. ET Wednesday:
Gold prospector unearths 87-ounce nugget in Australia
7. Being social
