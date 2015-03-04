Designer of new Queen Elizabeth II portrait talks about

2. Pictures of the process

The Royal Mint passed along a number of images of the Queen Elizabeth II portrait as it developed from a sketch, to a plaster, to a coin.

See them all here.

3. Bullion update

Feels weird typing this:

U.S. Mint silver sales were down in February 2015 compared to February 2014.

4. Pricey note

"A Series 1934 $10,000 Federal Reserve note sold for $122,850, including the buyer's premium, on Feb. 28 in a Manifest Auctions sale."

5. Precious metals pricing



Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 10:08 a.m. ET Wednesday:

6. Yesterday's most-read post



Gold prospector unearths 87-ounce nugget in Australia

7. Being social