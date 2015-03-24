Nazi coins found in Argentina: Morning Report

1. Nazi coins discovered

Nazi-era coins and pottery were discovered at the site of a German hideout deep in the Argentinian jungle, according to The Telegraph.

"One of the coins is a two-Reichsmark piece dating from 1938, bearing the characteristic eagle holding a wreath containing a swastika. Others date to 1941," the Telegraph reports.

2. Spring has sprung

Coins from Australia, Kazakhstan, Switzerland and Hungary all embrace the spirit of the new season, Rita Laws writes in her latest Going Topical column.

3. Round pound

A big story of late is the 12-sided £1 coin that is set to debut in the United Kingdom in 2017. We therefore thought it appropriate to take a look back at 30 years of the outgoing "round pound."

4. You bought it

We asked. Readers answered.

5. Precious metals market

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 10:54 a.m. ET Tuesday:

