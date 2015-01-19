'Smooth' rollout of euro in Lithuania now complete: Morning Report

1. Lithuanian currency switch official

On Friday, the euro officially became the sole currency of Lithuania after a two-week period during which both euros and litas were acceptable forms of payment, according to a release from the European Central Bank.

“The smooth changeover in Lithuania has been the result of cooperation among numerous stakeholders at national and European level," ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch said. “It is not only an enormous logistical achievement, but it is also a significant milestone for Lithuania, strengthening the ties between the country and its European partners, and highlights the continued attractiveness of the euro.”

Lithuania is the 19th country to adopt the euro. Approximately 132 million euro banknotes and 370 million coins form the initial supply of cash in the Eastern Europe country.

Read our past coverage of the Lithuanian currency switch:

2. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 11:24 a.m. ET Monday:

3. What's new on CoinWorld.com?

This week's Monday Morning Brief expands on our report from last week about the U.S. Mint computer glitch that led to the accidental availability of a number of U.S. Marshals Service commemorative half dollars.

Watch the video here.

4. Yesterday's most-viewed post

More small-size notes to collect, and many surprising ways to do it, than large-size

5. Going for Guinness

A Nepali man is hoping to get a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records for having a coin from every country in the world, according to a Jan. 19 report by The Himalayan Times.

The paper reports he currently has coins from 180 countries. There are 195 countries in the world, according to the U.S. Department of State.

More from CoinWorld.com:

Error allows U.S. Mint customers to order and receive Proof 2015-S U.S. Marshals Service half dollars early

Larry King interviews GreatCollections' Ian Russell about coins

All 2015 Kennedy half dollars to bear 1964 obverse design sculpt employed on 2014 50th Anniversary coins

Big Ben silver £100-for-£100 coin sells out from Royal Mint

U.S. Mint sells nearly 3 million silver American Eagle bullion coins on opening day

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!