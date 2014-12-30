New Year's first babies to get new euro coins in Lithuania:

1. Coins for babies

Every Lithuanian baby born on Jan. 1, 2015, will receive a special edition of their country's new euro coins, which are being officially adopted on that same day, according to a Dec. 30 report by The Baltic Times.

"The coins were infused in organic glass with an engraved inscription 'The First Lithuanian Euro for You!'" the report reads. "Parents of babies born on 1 January who agree to participate in the initiative will be presented the coins during a celebratory ceremony in the spring to mark 100 days since euro adoption."

Lithuanian euro coins will bear the Vytis, or “the knight,” which is the symbol of the country's coat of arms and is believed to have been first used as the state emblem in 1366.

