Lithuanian million-coin pyramid believed to be largest ever
- Published: Dec 1, 2014, 6 AM
1. Coin construction
A pyramid made entirely of Lithuanian cent coins is the largest such coin structure ever built, according to volunteers quoted by Business Insider in a Nov. 29 post.
The structure, which Business Insider reports is approximatley one meter tall and took three weeks to build, was constructed ahead of the country's switch from the lita to the euro on Jan. 1, 2015.
Lithuania joined the EU in 2004 and will become the 19th member of the eurozone when it begins its use of the multianational currency.
