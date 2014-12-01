Lithuanian million-coin pyramid believed to be largest ever
- Published: Dec 1, 2014, 6 AM
Lithuania builds 'world's largest' coin pyramid http://t.co/k4yoGqs4ZK pic.twitter.com/sSrphYJO8B— FRANCE 24 (@FRANCE24) November 29, 2014
1. Coin construction
A pyramid made entirely of Lithuanian cent coins is the largest such coin structure ever built, according to volunteers quoted by Business Insider in a Nov. 29 post.
The structure, which Business Insider reports is approximatley one meter tall and took three weeks to build, was constructed ahead of the country's switch from the lita to the euro on Jan. 1, 2015.
Lithuania joined the EU in 2004 and will become the 19th member of the eurozone when it begins its use of the multianational currency.
Related CoinWorld.com stories:
- Eight years late, Lithuania set to adopt euro beginning in 2015
- Lithuania ready for 2015 release of euro notes
2. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 11:17 a.m. ET Monday:
3. What's new on CoinWorld.com?
It's #PaperMoneyMonday: New Zealand has redesigned notes on the way; Nigeria is celebrating its centennial with a commemorative piece; and a training note used in a telegrapher’s college in Ohio recently sold.
4. Yesterday's most-read story
5. Chocolate coins scrapped
"In the chocolate coin world there was shock news this autumn: Cadbury had discontinued its traditional stocking filler."
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