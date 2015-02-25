Check out images of underwater Israel gold hoard: Morning Report
- Published: Feb 25, 2015, 3 AM
1. Israel hoard pictures
The above images of the gold hoard found off the coast of Israel are by Hagai Nativ, courtesy of the Israel Antiquities Authority, and were submitted to Coin World by correspondent John Andrew.
2. Doubled die discovery
"A newly confirmed doubled die obverse for a 1919 Winged Liberty Head dime has the specialty collecting community excited."
3. Platinum to top gold?
"Platinum likely to return to a premium to gold later in calendar year 2015," Valcambi Suisse reports in the Feb. 24 edition of Metals Focus, the company's weekly report on precious metals
4. Margo Russell
"A memorial service for former Coin World Editor Margo Russell, 95, who died Jan. 26, 2015, will be held at 11 a.m. March 21 in Sidney, Ohio."
5. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 7:41 a.m. ET Wednesday:
Community Comments
