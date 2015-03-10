World Coins

Watch a video about the latest Israel coin find: Morning Report

2. Australian nugget

Australian gold prospector Mick Brown says he's willing to part with his recently discovered 87-ounce gold nugget for a minimum price. 

Find out what that price is.

3. Reagan designs

The U.S. Mint released eight proposed obverse designs for the 2016 Ronald Reagan Presidential dollar coin on Thursday in conjunction with the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee's review. 

4. Tweeting in Portland

Coin World Senior World Coins Editor Jeff Starck attended the 2015 American Numismatic Association National Money Show in Portland, Ore., over the weekend, and tweeted a lot of the action.

5. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 10:44 a.m. ET Tuesday:

6. Yesterday's most-read post

Commemorative coins honoring Mark Twain long overdue

