Watch a video about the latest Israel coin find: Morning Report

- Published: Mar 10, 2015, 6 AM
2. Australian nugget
Australian gold prospector Mick Brown says he's willing to part with his recently discovered 87-ounce gold nugget for a minimum price.
3. Reagan designs
The U.S. Mint released eight proposed obverse designs for the 2016 Ronald Reagan Presidential dollar coin on Thursday in conjunction with the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee's review.
Coin World Senior World Coins Editor Jeff Starck attended the 2015 American Numismatic Association National Money Show in Portland, Ore., over the weekend, and tweeted a lot of the action.
5. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 10:44 a.m. ET Tuesday:
6. Yesterday's most-read post
Commemorative coins honoring Mark Twain long overdue
