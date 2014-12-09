Ireland's Central Bank is begging people to use their small change

1. Penny problems

The Central Bank of Ireland is asking the country's residents to use or donate the millions of euros worth of small-denomination copper coins that are being lost or hoarded, according to a report by The Irish Times.

"Almost three times more one and two cent coins are minted in Ireland than the EU average but not because they are sought after but because we leave them lying unloved and unspent in change jars or money boxes or, most likely, down the back of our sofas," the Irish Times report reads.

If the coins continue to be hoarded or lost, the Central Bank warns that retailers' demand for small-denomination coins used to provide change will not be met.

2. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 6:47 a.m. ET Tuesday:

