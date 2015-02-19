Reserve Bank of India lifts gold importing prohibition

1. India imports

The Reserve Bank of India announced in a Feb. 18 notification that gold imports by Indian banks and trading houses are no longer prohibited.

"While the import of gold coins and medallions will no longer be prohibited, pending further review, the restrictions on banks in selling gold coins and medallions are not being removed," the RBI notification reads.

2. 3-D coins?

"The Antique Finish 2015 Temple of Heaven .999 fine silver $20 coin has a concave, recessed reverse struck using 'four-layer' minting technology."

3. On to the next one

The official launch ceremony and coin exchange for the 2015 Kisatchie National Forest quarter dollar will be held April 22 in Alexandria, La.

4. Where is Andorra?

"Though Lithuania received much attention at the beginning of 2015 for making the switch to the euro, another European nation also issued its first euro coins in January."

5. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 6:59 a.m. ET Thursday:

6. Yesterday's most-read post

Israel's largest-ever gold hoard discovery reported at ancient harbor

