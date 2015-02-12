Scam involving Bitcoin in Hong Kong costs victims millions

1. Bitcoin ban?

A pair of lawmakers want Bitcoin banned in Hong Kong after a scam involving the virtual currency that could cost investors up to $387 million was perpetrated, according to a Feb. 11 Reuters report.

"The government should clamp down on Bitcoin, said lawmakers Leung Yiu-chung and James To, who accompanied the complainants, among them Nepalese and mainland Chinese, as well as Hong Kong citizens," the Reuters report reads.

2. In related news ...

"Edmund Moy, the 38th director of the U.S. Mint who led the agency from 2006 to 2011, has joined the board of advisers of Coin.co, a New York-based company that provides Bitcoin payment options to large companies and organizations."

3. ANA, Shepherd reach deal

"The American Numismatic Association (ANA) and former ANA Executive Director Larry Shepherd jointly announce that all claims arising from a lawsuit filed by Mr. Shepherd against the ANA and various individual defendants have been settled to the mutual satisfaction of all parties."

4. Be on the lookout

The normal part of the story: A new £2 coin from the Royal Mint was released into circulation Feb. 11 to honor the Royal Navy’s role in World War I.

The cool part of the story: There are only 100 of them.

5. Precious metals pricing

