'Coin for Australia' movement in Indonesia goes viral

1. #CoinForAustralia

Coins are taking center stage in Indonesia as a symbol of disdain for Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, who asked Indonesia to keep in mind his country's assistance following the 2004 tsunami and not move forward with the execution of two Australian men, according to BBC.

"He said Australia would be 'grievously let down' if the executions of Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran, sentenced to death in 2006 for leading a drug trafficking group dubbed the Bali Nine, went ahead," the BBC report reads.

A #CoinForAustralia hashtag has resulted. Indonesians upset with Abbott's remarks have posted pictures of small-denomination Rupiah coins with the hashtag to say they're OK giving Australia its relief money back.

2. Speaking of Australia ...

Reserve Bank of Australia officials announced Feb. 13 that the next generation of Australian bank notes will include a ‘tactile’ feature to assist people with a vision impairment.

3. Japan's new release

Japan’s first circulating commemorative 100-yen coins in 39 years are due to be released in 2015. Jeff Starck has the story.

4. Take your pick

The American Numismatic Association will discuss future sites for its numismatic conventions during the National Money Show in Portland, Ore., next month.

5. Precious metals pricing



Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 7:17 a.m. ET Friday:

6. Yesterday's most-read post



Platinum likely to return to a premium to gold later in calendar year 2015

7. Being social