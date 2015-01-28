Chinese gold imports fell significantly in 2014: Morning Report
- Published: Jan 28, 2015, 4 AM
1. Chinese gold imports down
Gold imports to China from its main conduit, Hong Kong, were down big in 2014 compared to 2013, according to Bloomberg.
"Net imports by mainland China were 750 metric tons last year, down from 1,108.8 tons in 2013, when shipments more than doubled, according to data compiled by Bloomberg from the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department,” Bloomberg’s Jan. 27 report reads.
Demand for bullion has fallen due to China’s campaign against corruption paired with stock-market rallies that lower gold investment interest.
Read the full Bloomberg report here.
2. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 8:50 a.m. ET Wednesday:
3. What's new on CoinWorld.com?
The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee has made its recommendations for the obverse and reverse design of the U.S. Mint's 2015 High Relief gold coin.
See which designs the CCAC picked here.
4. Yesterday's most-viewed post
New Queen Elizabeth II effigy to debut March 2
5. New Bitcoin exchange opens
