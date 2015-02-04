China is planning coins commemorating the end of World War II
- Published: Feb 4, 2015, 5 AM
1. New Chinese commemoratives announced
A coin commemorating the end of World War II is planned for release by the China Gold Coin Incorporation in June, according to Want China Times, the English website of Taiwan-based China Times News Group.
Yibada reports that the series released in conjunction with the 70th anniversary of World War II, or the "World Anti-Fascist War and the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression" as it is referred to on the news website, will include a quarter-ounce gold coin, a 1-ounce silver coin, and a 5-ounce silver coin.
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Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 11:00 a.m. ET Wednesday:
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