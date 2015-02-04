China is planning coins commemorating the end of World War II
- Published: Feb 4, 2015, 5 AM
1. New Chinese commemoratives announced
A coin commemorating the end of World War II is planned for release by the China Gold Coin Incorporation in June, according to Want China Times, the English website of Taiwan-based China Times News Group.
Yibada reports that the series released in conjunction with the 70th anniversary of World War II, or the "World Anti-Fascist War and the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression" as it is referred to on the news website, will include a quarter-ounce gold coin, a 1-ounce silver coin, and a 5-ounce silver coin.
Get the full story here and/or here.
2. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 11:00 a.m. ET Wednesday:
3. What's new on CoinWorld.com?
A longtime collector and Coin World reader thinks the U.S. Mint's planned 2015 High Relief gold coin is a "misfire."
4. Yesterday's most-viewed post
Royal Canadian Mint releases Hawk and Cougar bullion coins
