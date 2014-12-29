Bitcoin Bowl collector coin available: Morning Report

The #bitcoinbowl began with a coin toss using a casascius coin! That's really cool! pic.twitter.com/4FmYBcUSRi

1. Bitcoin Bowl medallion for sale

A 1-ounce silver medallion commemorating the first Bitcoin St. Petersburg Bowl is being offered on Stryde for $100.

The item comes from Bitcoin-related minter Casascius.

"Adorned with gold plating on the polished rim, the Bitcoin B, and the bowl logo, this is the only coin to be released by Casascius in the 2014 calendar year," the product description reads.

The available pieces duplicate the piece used for the "coin toss" of the Dec. 26 bowl game, according to Bitcoinist.net.

The items contain no private key or Bitcoin value.

2. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 10:08 a.m. ET Monday:

3. What's new on CoinWorld.com?

Coin World senior editor and paper money specialist Michele Orzano notes the upcoming New Year means resolutions are on the table once again.

In today's Monday Morning Brief, she makes some suggestions.

4. Yesterday's most-viewed post

1972 and 1973 'penny bags' once offered by U.S. Mint, an inexpensive collectible today

5. Being social