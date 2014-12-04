Gold, silver coins honoring Rio 2016 Olympics presented
- Published: Dec 4, 2014, 3 AM
Commemorative coins are being released today ahead of @Rio2016_en #Olympics and #Paralympics http://t.co/ImNV6EQwkZ pic.twitter.com/zIahs7dyVZ— insidethegames (@insidethegames) November 28, 2014
1. Olympic coins presented
Gold and silver commemorative coins from the Central Bank of Brazil honoring the upcoming 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro were presented last week, according to USA Today.
The nine coins released Friday, which included one gold piece and four silver, are the first of 36 to be launched, reports NBC Sports, which posted images of the coins.
"The gold coins will honor Christ the Redeemer, the 100m dash and the Olympic motto—Citius, Altius, Fortius," the NBC Sports report reads.
2. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 6:02 a.m. ET Thursday:
3. What's new on CoinWorld.com?
Paul Gilkes reports on the sentencing of Bernard von NotHaus, the creator of the Liberty Dollar private voluntary barter currency who was convicted in 2011 of violating federal counterfeiting statutes.
4. Yesterday's most-viewed post
Collectors love finding coins bearing the 'CC' Mint mark from the Carson City Mint
5. Catching up
We have a couple of updates on items from recent Morning Report posts:
- The unknown donor who drops a gold coin for "Mimi" in a Florida Salvation Army red kettle each holiday season has made it 10 years in a row. Fort Myers News Press reported on the latest drop.
- It turns out a lot more than 93 gold coins were found by diggers of a toilet pit in India recently. DeccanHerald.com is reporting that police have confiscated hundreds of coins from those workers and now have more than 700 coins in their custody.
6. A little more on those Olympic coins
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 9 PM
Value added: A conversation with Michael O'Malley
-
World Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Back to the Future back on silver coins for Niue
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes