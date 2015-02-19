Recovery of underwater hoard of gold coins in Israel filmed
- Published: Feb 19, 2015, 4 AM
The Telegraph published on Wednesday an online post featuring the above video segment credited to ITN that contains footage of the 11th century gold coins found at Israel's Caesarea National Park being pulled up from the bottom of an ancient harbor.
Read more about the Israel hoard:
- Israel's largest-ever gold hoard discovery reported at ancient harbor
- Who does the gold-coin hoard found in Israel belong to?
