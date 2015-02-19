Recovery of underwater hoard of gold coins in Israel filmed

The Telegraph published on Wednesday an online post featuring the above video segment credited to ITN that contains footage of the 11th century gold coins found at Israel's Caesarea National Park being pulled up from the bottom of an ancient harbor.

Read more about the Israel hoard:

More from CoinWorld.com:



Philadelphia Mint strikes silver American Eagle bullion coins for first time since series' 1986 debut



Ronald Reagan to be recognized on Presidential dollar, Nancy Reagan on First Spouse gold $10 coin in 2016



Record price paid for Enhanced Uncirculated 2014-D Native American $1 coin labeled 'Missing Edge Lettering'



Mint to issue another Reverse Proof coin



The best rare coin investment advice is often timeless: the guidance of Donn Pearlman holds up today



Please sign in or join to share your thoughts on this story.



Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!