Christ’s crucifixion is second theme for Biblical series from Niue

The reverse of the Proof high-relief 2-ounce silver $2 coin in the name of Niue shows the story of Christ’s crucifixion.

The second coin from a Biblical series created by Scottsdale Mint is now available.

The reverse of the Proof high-relief 2-ounce .999 fine silver $2 coin in the name of Niue depicts the story of Jesus Christ’s crucifixion.

The story of the Crucifixion can be found in the Bible book of Matthew.

The coin was struck by Scottsdale Mint and is being distributed by American Precious Metals Exchange.

The Bible tells of darkness falling across the land three hours before Jesus took his final breath. The coin’s antiqued brushed and hand-distressed finish “uniquely displays what can only be imagined as a dark, somber and reflective time,” according to APMEX.

The reverse was created by artists at the Scottsdale Mint, led by sculptor D’Almeida Novissimo, based on French craftsman Gustave Doré’s original 1860s woodcarving of the Crucifixion.

The “rimless” coin has a mintage limit of 1,499 pieces and retails for $179 in U.S. funds.

Each coin comes with a certificate of authenticity telling the story of the coin and minting specifications, along with a serial number that matches the laser-etched number on each coin.

To order the coin, visit the distributor’s website.

