France objects to coin honoring Battle of Waterloo: Morning Report

1. Coin controversy

The French government has objected to the use of a design commemorating the Battle of Waterloo on a new 2-euro coin, according to The Telegraph.

"In an extraordinary intervention, France wants to block plans for a €2 coin to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the historic battle fought by the Duke of Wellington against Napoleon Bonaparte in 1815," the Telegraph report reads. "A draft design of the coin was submitted to the Council of the European Union by Belgium, the site of the battle, in February this year."

Wellington beat Napoleon at Waterloo, halting the French emperor's European advance and forcing him into exile for the final time.

2. New blogger

Coin World has a new blogger. Louis Golino has started a blog called "Modern Numismatics."

U.S. Mint Website Creating Confusion About Product Availability

3. Joys of Collecting

The latest Coin World column from Q. David Bowers on former Coin World editor Margo Russell is up:

"She was front row center in reporting many controversies. A major brouhaha involved the American Numismatic Association versus the Professional Numismatists Guild."

4. Monuments Men

We continue our look at all of the candidate designs reviewed by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee last week.

Here are the 12 obverse designs for the Monuments Men congressional gold medal.

5. Precious metals pricing



Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 12:21 p.m. ET Wednesday:

