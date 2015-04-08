New rendering of Royal Mint visitor center released
- Published: Apr 8, 2015, 10 AM
2. CCAC discussion
"Meeting by teleconference April 6, the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee discussed design concepts for the Foot Soldiers of Selma to Montgomery Voting Rights March of 1965 congressional gold medal and 2017 Lions Clubs International Century of Service silver dollar."
3. Market Analysis
Classic-era commemorative silver coins from 1892 to 1954 were made for collectors and were not intended to circulate.
Steve Roach starts this week's Market Analysis with the 1915-S Panama-Pacific half dollar.
4. Roach on taxes
Coin World Editor-in-Chief Steve Roach: "Shifting state tax laws as they relate to the retail sales of coins and bullion continue to cause headaches for our hobby."
5. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 3:21 p.m. ET Wednesday:
