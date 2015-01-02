Teen camped out to strike 1st Royal Australian Mint coin of 2015
Published: Jan 2, 2015
Now that's dedication. For the 3rd yr Harley Russo strikes the 1st coin of the year. Well done Harley & your family pic.twitter.com/RdWqd4bzU4— RoyalAustralianMint (@RoyalAustMint) January 1, 2015
1. Camping for coins
An Australian teen has struck his country's first coin of the year, and all he had to do was camp outside the Royal Australian Mint for nearly a week.
Sydney's Harley Russo, 15, struck a $1 World War I commemorative coin from the RAM in Canberra on Jan. 1, according to Yahoo News, after pitching his tent before anyone else on Dec. 25. It was the third straight year Russo was first in line.
According to a RAM press release, "the first 100 people lined up for the occassion will be presented with a certificate authenticating their coin as one of the first 100 off the gallery press."
2. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 4:00 p.m. ET Friday:
