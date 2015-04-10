Rand Paul accepting Bitcoin donations during 2016 presidential bid

1. Paul accepting Bitcoin

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is accepting Bitcoin donations to his officially-announced 2016 presidential campaign.

Check out his donation page to see for yourself.

According to The New York Times, Paul is the first presidential candidate to accept donations in the form of virtual currency.

"The novelty of the payment method is likely to help Mr. Paul highlight his edgy appeal to other libertarians, tech-savvy voters, young people and others who favor Bitcoins," the Times' April 9 report reads. "But it also raises questions about whether illegal contributions could make their way into campaigns more easily."

2. Week's Most Read

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.



Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week, according to reader metrics.

3. A Morgan dollar first

"Numismatic Guaranty Corp. has certified as Mint State 68 an 1884-CC Morgan dollar secured in its as-issued General Services Administration Hoard holder."

Full story here.

4. Watermelon note

One of only 35 Series 1890 $100 Treasury notes, also known as Watermelon notes, is estimated to bring $150,000 at the upcoming CSNS convention.

5. Precious metals pricing



Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 4:34 p.m. ET Friday:

6. Yesterday's most-read post

Federal government calls in America's gold

7. Something social