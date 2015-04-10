Rand Paul accepting Bitcoin donations during 2016 presidential bid
- Published: Apr 10, 2015, 12 PM
1. Paul accepting Bitcoin
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is accepting Bitcoin donations to his officially-announced 2016 presidential campaign.
Check out his donation page to see for yourself.
According to The New York Times, Paul is the first presidential candidate to accept donations in the form of virtual currency.
"The novelty of the payment method is likely to help Mr. Paul highlight his edgy appeal to other libertarians, tech-savvy voters, young people and others who favor Bitcoins," the Times' April 9 report reads. "But it also raises questions about whether illegal contributions could make their way into campaigns more easily."
2. Week's Most Read
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.
Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week, according to reader metrics.
3. A Morgan dollar first
"Numismatic Guaranty Corp. has certified as Mint State 68 an 1884-CC Morgan dollar secured in its as-issued General Services Administration Hoard holder."
4. Watermelon note
One of only 35 Series 1890 $100 Treasury notes, also known as Watermelon notes, is estimated to bring $150,000 at the upcoming CSNS convention.
5. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 4:34 p.m. ET Friday:
6. Yesterday's most-read post
Federal government calls in America's gold
7. Something social
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 1 PM
Market Analysis: Saint-Gaudens' Indian Head $10 gold eagles