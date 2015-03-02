New Queen Elizabeth portrait creating buzz: Afternoon Report

The Queen shows her age as portrait is updated on coins http://t.co/xvn5vFFKjG

The coin-portrait of Queen Elizabeth II just got an update. Via our Vine: https://t.co/aL8hw7hH1G

. @RoyalMintUK Engraver Jody Clark observes his new coinage portrait (left) of Queen Elizabeth II at the @NPGLondon pic.twitter.com/Gfm1yJ2Pll

Not sure this captures Her Maj in the best way “ @Telegraph : Queen's new portrait for coins: http://t.co/JTklrErFJ1 pic.twitter.com/xlKgMoIWFs ”

2. Amazing Aussie find

"Minelab, the world leader in providing metal detecting technologies for consumer, humanitarian demining and military needs, today announced that Australian gold prospector Michael Brown has uncovered an astonishing 87-ounce solid gold nugget during a prospecting expedition in Inglewood, a town located in the state of Victoria, Australia."

3. Getting toned

PCGS: “We are officially the auction firm of gorgeous toned Morgans. No question, between this sale and the Sunnywood/Simspon sale, we created more huge price records then anyone ever! This sale brought results for colored Morgans way beyond our wildest expectations.”

4. Rare Trade dollar certified

"Numismatic Guaranty Corporation has certified an extremely rare Great Britain 1897-B Gold Trade Dollar. Graded NGC Proof-61, it is one of only a handful of examples believed to exist and is the only specimen certified by NGC."

5. Precious metals pricing



Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 12:35 p.m. ET Monday:

6. Yesterday's most-read post



1919 Winged Liberty Head dime has doubled die obverse, earliest in 'Mercury' dime series