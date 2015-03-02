World Coins

New Queen Elizabeth portrait creating buzz: Afternoon Report

1. Pound's new portrait

2. Amazing Aussie find

"Minelab, the world leader in providing metal detecting technologies for consumer, humanitarian demining and military needs, today announced that Australian gold prospector Michael Brown has uncovered an astonishing 87-ounce solid gold nugget during a prospecting expedition in Inglewood, a town located in the state of Victoria, Australia."

3. Getting toned

PCGS: “We are officially the auction firm of gorgeous toned Morgans. No question, between this sale and the Sunnywood/Simspon sale, we created more huge price records then anyone ever! This sale brought results for colored Morgans way beyond our wildest expectations.”

4. Rare Trade dollar certified

"Numismatic Guaranty Corporation has certified an extremely rare Great Britain 1897-B Gold Trade Dollar. Graded NGC Proof-61, it is one of only a handful of examples believed to exist and is the only specimen certified by NGC." 

5. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 12:35 p.m. ET Monday:

6. Yesterday's most-read post

1919 Winged Liberty Head dime has doubled die obverse, earliest in 'Mercury' dime series

Community Comments

Headlines